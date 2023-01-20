WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expects US to extradite FETO terrorists: Cavusoglu
Many countries have shut FETO's institutions and their members were handed to Ankara, says FM Mevlut Cavusoglu in US state of Texas, urging Washington to follow suit.
Türkiye expects US to extradite FETO terrorists: Cavusoglu
"I hope the entire US will see what FETO is at the end of these [FBI] investigations," says Cavusoglu. / AA
January 20, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he "hopes" Washington will extradite members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization [FETO] based in the US.

Speaking with members of Turkish American community and Ahiska Turks in Houston, Texas, Cavusoglu stressed that FETO members are "intensely" present in the city.

Stating that FETO's educational institutions were shut down in many countries and their members were handed over to Türkiye, Cavusoglu said: "I hope the United States will also extradite" them.

The minister said the Federal Bureau of Investigation has had ongoing investigations in connection with FETO's activities in several US states and added that officials with the US investigative bureau travelled to Ankara and provided their counterparts with information about their work.

"The FBI told us that they saw the dark side of the FETO terrorist organisation and that they resorted to all kinds of methods, including human smuggling, irregularities in visas, and money laundering," said Cavusoglu.

"I hope the entire US will see what FETO is at the end of these investigations," he added.

FETO orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us