Erdogan: We will work with Biden for the purchase of the F-16s

President Joe Biden has told the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he supports the sale of F-16 jets to modernize Türkiye’s air force. His comments come after the two leaders met following Ankara's decision to drop its opposition to NATO expansion. Türkiye had been against Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but changed its stance after the two Nordic countries signed an agreement reassuring Ankara's security concerns about the presence of terrorist organisations in Sweden and Finland. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Madrid.