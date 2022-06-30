WORLD
1 MIN READ
French court sentences lone surviving attacker to life in prison
The sole surviving member of a Daesh terror cell that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015, has been given a life sentence. Salah Abdeslam, a Belgian born French national was captured by police four months after the attacks on cafes, bars and the Batalclan concert hall. 19 other suspects- accused of either plotting or offering logistical support, were also found guilty, Francis Collings reports.
French court sentences lone surviving attacker to life in prison
June 30, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us