Legendary Actor of Turkish Star Wars Dies

Depending on where you're from, actor Cuneyt Arkin is an icon of either the independent scene or the world of b-rated material. But either way, his success was unlikely. And in the wake of his recent passing, Alican Pamir wanted to revisit this career that was literally made on a shoestring budget. Guest: Savas Arslan, Director of Fine Arts at Dokuz Eylul University