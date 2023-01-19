TÜRKİYE
Blinken underlines ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Cavusoglu
‘I look forward to continued coordination on NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, other challenges,’ says US secretary of state.
January 19, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he looks forward to "continued coordination" with Türkiye on various issues, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington.

Noting that they discussed many important issues as part of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism, Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday: “I look forward to continued coordination on @NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, and other challenges.”

He also posted photos taken during the meeting.

'Positive bilateral agenda'

Blinken and Cavusoglu met on Wednesday and agreed to continue their engagement under a strategic mechanism to review progress and maintain momentum in their "positive bilateral agenda," said a joint statement.

The mechanism was launched last April following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.

To date, the top diplomats have met four times as part of the mechanism.

Cavusoglu and Blinken "reiterated their commitment to a concrete and results-oriented positive bilateral agenda," said the statement, adding they discussed strengthening the Türkiye-US defence partnership, including modernization of Türkiye’s F-16 fleet.

On NATO, Cavusoglu and Blinken "reaffirmed their long-standing commitment to collective defense as Allies, as well as to NATO’s Open Door Policy.”

The two diplomat also "appreciated the continuous growth in Türkiye-US bilateral trade relations."

SOURCE:AA
