July 1, 2022
US Supreme Court limits Washington’s power to cub carbon emissions
The US Supreme Court has limited Washington’s authority to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. The Court says the landmark cleaner act does not give the environmental protection agency the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development has more. #USSupremeCourt #JoeBiden #CarbonEmissions
