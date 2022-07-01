Africa Matters: Melilla Migrant Tragedy

This week, we look at what was behind the tragedy where more than 20 African migrants died while trying to cross from Morocco to Spain. Migration research consultant and the author of 'Irregular Emigration of Nigeria', Samuel Okunade shares his views with us. Meanwhile in Nigeria, authorities are using concert tickets to try and get millions of young voters to the ballot box. And after months of anti-military protests, rising food prices and the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine, we hear what life is like for people in Sudan. #AfricaMatters