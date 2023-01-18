WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN finds mass graves of civilians in 'gruesome' DRC discovery
Graves containing at least 49 bodies found in northeastern Ituri province, near Uganda border, after attacks blamed on CODECO militants, says UN.
UN finds mass graves of civilians in 'gruesome' DRC discovery
Local authorities say CODECO militants also abducted a number of women during attacks on villages. / AFP Archive
January 18, 2023

Mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians have been discovered in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] after a series of weekend attacks blamed on a local militia, the United Nations said.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Wednesday that the graves had been uncovered in two villages in Ituri province, about 30 kilometres east of the town of Bunia.

A total of 42 victims, including six children, had been discovered in a mass grave in the village of Nyamamba, while the bodies of seven other men were found in another village, Mbogi, Haq added.

"Peacekeepers launched a patrol to the area immediately after receiving reports of attacks on civilians by the CODECO militias over the weekend. This is when they made the gruesome discoveries," Haq said in New York.

Local authorities have said that CODECO — Cooperative for the Development of Congo — militants also abducted a number of women during the attacks on the villages.

READ MORE:DRC's Tshisekedi accuses M23 rebels of faking agreed pullback

Displacements in Ituri

Ituri, a restive province bordering Uganda, has seen a spate of violence in recent weeks, after the killing of a teacher belonging to the Lendu community triggered reprisal attacks from the CODECO militants, which claims to represent the ethnic group.

Last June, seven CODECO factions announced an end to violence against civilians in Ituri, mainly in the Djugu territory, where they were very active.

Yet they have gradually resumed attacks in the area.

In September, the militant group burned over 300 homes and killed at least 17 people when they stormed Mbidjo in Ituri province's Djugu territory.

At least 195 people have been killed since December in a series of attacks blamed on the CODECO militia and other armed groups, the UN said.

Dieudonne Lossa, a human rights activist in Ituri said over 80 civilians have been killed there since early January.

More than 1.5 million people in Ituri province have been displaced by fighting.

READ MORE: CODECO militia 'kills' civilians, 'burns' over 300 homes in DRC

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us