July 1, 2022
New alliances form in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine has not only led to months of brutal fighting, it's also being described as a turning point in world history. Some analysts compare it to the 9-11 attacks or the fall of the Berlin Wall. Beyond the battlefield, the political consequences of this war could reshape the world order that's been in place since the end of the Cold War.
