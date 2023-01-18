WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove minister over conviction
Country's highest court finds appointment of Shas party leader Aryeh Deri to be "unreasonable" based on a tax fraud charge against the current interior and health minister.
Israel Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove minister over conviction
Deri is due to become finance minister under a rotation deal with Netanyahu's Likud party. / AP
January 18, 2023

Israel's Supreme Court has ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove a senior minister over a past criminal conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.

Wednesday's 10-to-one ruling on Shas party leader Aryeh Deri looks likely to further stoke tensions between the Cabinet and Israel's Supreme Court over government reform plans which aim to rein in the top court.

"Most of the judges have determined that this appointment is extremely unreasonable and thus the prime minister must remove him from office," said a court summary of the ruling.

There was no immediate response from Netanyahu, who returned to office in December at the head of a hard-right government.

Deri's Shas Party condemned the ruling.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands rally in Israel against new Netanyahu government

Tax fraud confession

Deri, who holds the interior and health portfolios and is due to become finance minister under a rotation deal, confessed to tax fraud last year in a plea deal that spared him jail time.

Political watchdogs had appealed to the Supreme Court to order Netanyahu to strike down the appointment, deeming it unreasonable.

The government's reform plans would increase government control over judicial appointments while limiting the Supreme Court's power to strike down legislation or rule against government actions.

They also include the removal of "reasonableness" as a court standard of review.

READ MORE:Israel's Netanyahu defends plan that seeks to prune judiciary's powers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us