Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022.

Barrow said on Twitter on Wednesday that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president had left the Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

He had previously served as minister of higher education, research, science and technology from 2017 to 2022.

