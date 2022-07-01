July 1, 2022
Marcos Jr takes office as the Philippines faces rising consumer prices
New management takes the charge in the Philippines. Ferdinand Marcos Junior has assumed the presidency after winning in a landslide in May, overcoming the controversies that have hounded his family for decades. Paolo Montecillo has more on the challenges the new government will have to face. #Philippine #PhilippinesEconomy #MarcosJr
