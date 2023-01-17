WORLD
3 MIN READ
Argentina bars butchers from carrying 'half-animal' on their back
President Alberto Fernandez's government ends old practice on hygiene and health grounds in beef-mad South American country.
Argentina bars butchers from carrying 'half-animal' on their back
"Half-animal" can weigh more than 100 kilogrammes, a crushing load for even the sturdiest butcher. / AFP Archive
January 17, 2023

The traditional image of an Argentinian butcher weighed down by half a cow carcass on his back could be consigned to history after a government ruling.

Since coming to power in 2019, the centre-left government of President Alberto Fernandez has been determined to end the practice on hygiene and health grounds.

It ruled on Monday that the "half-animal" cut can be preserved — but butchers are no longer allowed to carry it on their back.

A butcher bent double under the huge cut is a well-known scene in beef-mad Argentina, where citizens eat almost 48 kilogrammes of the meat a year per capita, according to official statistics.

But the "half-animal" can weigh more than 100 kilogrammes, a crushing load for even the sturdiest butcher.

"The debate is about whether we continue commercialising beef like 150 years ago," Agriculture Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said recently.

Division over practice

The sector itself was divided over the long-running issue.

Some were in favour of modernisation and preventing large pieces of meat from coming into contact with different surfaces.

But many argued that new rules would benefit major exporters to the detriment of smaller producers without the means to invest in new machinery.

A 2020 law reduced the maximum weight of a beef cut that can be carried by a person to 25 kilogrammes.

That was amended the next year to 32 kilogrammes, but authorities still wanted to eliminate the half-animal cut.

This week, a compromise was found.

The half-animal cut remains, but it must be moved from trucks using a pulley and rail system, the Agriculture Ministry said.

The new law will be phased in "systematically and progressively," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us