July 1, 2022
At least 21 killed, dozens wounded in missile strikes on Odessa
At least 21 people including one child, have died during overnight missile strikes on Ukraine's southern Odesa region. It comes a day after the NATO summit in Madrid, where US President Joe Biden announcing 800 million dollars worth of new weapons for Ukraine. And there was more support from the European Union, as the EU Commission President addressed the Ukrainian parliament.
