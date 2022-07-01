Hong Kong marks 25th anniversary of Britain's handover of the territory to China

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain back to China. At the time, Beijiing had promised to maintain the city's autonomy and judicial independence for at least fifty years. But now at the halfway point of that agreement, some say new laws and officials have put the city on a different path. Jayson Albano has more from Hong Kong.