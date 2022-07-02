July 2, 2022
Hundreds of flights cancelled across US, Europe
One of the busiest travel weekends in years is off to a rough start at airports across the United States. Staff shortages and bad weather are causing a high number of cancellations and delays during the July 4th weekend. And in Europe, airport worker strikes are adding to major delays in at least three countries. TRT World's Andy Roesgen takes a look. #Flights #Airports
