July 2, 2022
Heat wave and fires badly damaging Tunisia's grain harvest
Tunisia is already suffering a long standing economic crisis as well as increasing shortages of even the most basic goods. And while the war in Ukraine has put further pressure on wheat imports, Tunisia is trying to save its essential supplies from nature itself-- a heat wave and wildfires. Sena Saylan reports. #Tunisia #Wheatharvest #Heatwaves
