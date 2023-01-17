Searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres (656 feet) deep gorge in west Nepal to search for two passengers still unaccounted for after the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, which killed at least 70 people.

Difficult terrain and inclement weather was hampering rescue efforts near the tourist city of Pokhara on Monday night, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed in clear weather on Sunday just before landing.

Rescuers found two more bodies on Monday before the search was called off because of fading light.

"There were small children among the passengers. Some might have been burnt and died, and may not be found out. We will continue to look for them," Ajay K.C., a police official in Pokhara who is part of the rescue efforts said.

Distraught relatives

Television channels showed footage of some weeping relatives waiting for the bodies of their loved ones outside a hospital where autopsies are being conducted in Pokhara.

On Monday, searchers found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the flight, both in good condition, a discovery that is likely to help investigators determine what caused the crash.

Under international aviation rules, the crash investigation agencies of the countries where the plane and engines were designed and built are automatically part of the inquiry.

ATR is based in France and the plane's engines were manufactured in Canada by Pratt & Whitney Canada.

French and Canadian air accident investigators have said they plan to participate in the probe.

Earlier, the government formed a five-member committee to investigate the plane crash and submit a report within 45 days, according to government spokesperson and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

He said the government has ordered a technical check of all domestic planes, and the government would implement the report of the investigation panel to prevent future accidents.

Last year, 22 people were killed when a private plane operated by Nepal's Tara Air crashed shortly after taking off from Pokhara.