A prosecutor in Sweden has dismissed complaints against supporters of the wanted terror group PKK/YPG, who were accused of defaming and threatening the life of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, drawing sharp condemnation from Türkiye.

Omer Celik, the spokesperson of the governing AK Party, called Monday's decision of the prosecutors in Stockholm "unacceptable".

Celik said it is high time that Sweden review its anti-terror laws.

"If you protect a terrorist group who threatens our country, attacks our citizens and the military, then we cannot talk about an alliance here," Celik said of Sweden, which is seeking to become a member of the regional security bloc, NATO.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors in the Swedish capital, said there is no need to conduct a preliminary investigation on the case against the PKK/YPG supporters, saying their actions do not constitute a criminal offence.

The latest complaint against the supporters of the PKK/YPG stems from an incident on Thursday, when the demonstrators staged a rally in front of the historic city hall building in the Swedish capital, and threatened President Erdogan.

During the protest, an effigy likened to the image of Erdogan was hung from its feet on a pole in front of the city hall. Images of the event were widely shared on social media drawing harsh criticism across Türkiye.

The incident prompted Ankara to summon Sweden's ambassador, the latest in a series of diplomatic run-ins between the two nations.

Scenes of protests in Stockholm have been a particular issue mentioned by Turkish authorities in the past, with Erdogan saying members of the outlawed PKK/YPG should not be allowed to parade around Sweden.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been accused of killing 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is its Syrian branch.

'Great discomfort'

The Turkish parliament had also earlier condemned Thursday's effigy hanging and called on his Swedish counterpart to condemn it.

"We urgently expect the perpetrators of this action to be identified, and concrete steps to be taken to prevent such incidents," Türkiye's Mustafa Sentop told his counterpart Andreas Norlen over phone on Friday.

"The heinous act of the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG supporters in Stockholm, targeting Türkiye and our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, caused great discomfort in the country, and in all segments of society," Sentop said.

In response to the demonstration, Sentop cancelled Norlen's visit to Türkiye, which had been scheduled for January.

Sweden has been seeking Türkiye's approval to join NATO, for which it applied after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Ankara has said Sweden needed to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly the PKK/YPG group and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara had also demanded that Stockholm extradite 130 individuals wanted in Türkiye, before it could proceed with joining NATO.

Sweden and Finland had signed a three-way agreement with Türkiye in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO membership.

Unanimous agreement from all NATO members – including Türkiye, a member for more than 70 years – is needed for any new members to be admitted to the alliance.

Türkiye previously praised some steps taken by Sweden and Finland. But Ankara also insisted that the two countries have to take more steps, particularly in the wake of recent demonstrations in Stockholm.

