An apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit during a major Russian missile attack, killing at least 40 people, one of the highest civilian tolls in a single strike since Moscow has started its operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia hit the building on January 14 with a Soviet-era Kh-22, a model of missile that Kiev says is inaccurate and one it lacks the air defences to shoot down.

The Kremlin denies intentionally targeting civilians and says the incident in Dnipro was caused by Ukrainian air defences.

More than 30 people remain unaccounted for in the strike that also wounded 75 people, including 14 children.

Below is an overview of some of the deadliest attacks on civilians over the last 11 months.

March 16, 2022 - Mariupol (Up to 600 people killed)

A drama theatre where Kyiv says hundreds of people had been sheltering in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was besieged by Russian forces was bombed on March 16 in one of the most shocking moments of the war. The exact death toll is disputed with estimates ranging up to 600. Amnesty said the toll was at least "a dozen people and likely many more".

April 8 - Kramatorsk (52 people killed)

Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack on April 8 that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

June 27 - Kremenchuk (20 people killed)

A Kh-22 missile fired by a Russian bomber hit a crowded shopping mall in the city centre of Kremenchuk on June 27, far from the front lines, killing at least 20 people and wounding 59, Ukrainian authorities said.

July 1, 2022 - Odesa (18 people killed)

Russian missiles struck an apartment building and two holiday camps in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa early on July 1, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian authorities said.

Odesa region's governor said Russia had used Soviet-era Kh-22 missiles.

July 9 - Chasiv Yar (40 people killed)

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on July 9. Three days later, with rescue work still under way, emergency services put the death toll at 43.

July 14, 2022 - Vinnytsia (23 people killed)

Ukraine said Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the city centre of Vinnytsia on July 14, killing at least 23 people, including Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome, and wounding dozens. Vinnytsia is a city of 370,000 about 200 km southwest of Kyiv. The missiles destroyed a nearby medical centre and some people arriving for treatment were burned alive in their cars outside, the owner of the centre said.

September 30 - Zaporizhzhia (30 people killed)

At least 30 civilians were killed and almost 100 wounded on September 30 in what Kyiv said was a cynical Russian missile strike on a convoy of civilian cars on the edge of the southern city of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia. The convoy had been assembling at a car market, preparing to leave territory controlled by Ukraine to visit relatives in the territory.

Bodies were left strewn on the ground.

