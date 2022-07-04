July 4, 2022
Ukrainian armed forces retreat from strategic city of Lysychansk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms the withdrawal of his forces from the eastern city of Lysychansk. Russia claims to have taken control of the entire Luhansk province. Klaus Larres, from the University of North Carolina discusses the Ukraine conflict and what is next after the fall of the Donbass region. #Donbassregion #Ukraine #Russia
