WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should Scotland Hold Another Independence Referendum?
The 2014 Scottish independence referendum was hailed as a once in a generation vote. But just less than a decade later, Nicola Sturgeon wants to try again. The First Minister has been paving the way for a second vote for some time. But last week was the starkest indication of just how badly she wants it. Speaking to the Scottish parliament, Sturgeon said she was formally writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek consent, and announced she wanted the vote to take place next year. Alex Salmond Former First Minister of Scotland John Nicolson Member of Parliament for the Scottish National Party John Ferry Scottish Liberal Democrats Financial Spokesperson
Should Scotland Hold Another Independence Referendum?
July 4, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us