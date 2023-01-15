WORLD
2 MIN READ
Major Myanmar-China border crossing partially reopens
The Muse-Ruili checkpoint, vital to trade between the two countries, has partially reopened after years of pandemic-prompted closure.
Major Myanmar-China border crossing partially reopens
For the time being China only allows exports of food and drinks via the crossing. / AFP
January 15, 2023

A Myanmar-China border crossing vital to trade has partially reopened after years of pandemic-prompted closure.

Covid-19 shuttered the Muse-Ruili checkpoint - among the Southeast Asian nation's busiest - in April 2020.

One of Muse town's border gates opened on Saturday at 7:00 am (1230 GMT), according to an official in Myanmar's northern Shan state.

Six trucks made the short relay trip at the Mang Wein crossing, said U Min Thein, vice-chairman of the Muse Rice Commodity Exchange.

"China only allowed us to export food and drink at the moment," U Min Thein told the AFP news agency on Sunday.

But he said they were not permitted to send over economic mainstays - including rice, broken rice, beans and watermelons.

For those, traders had to use the Kyinsankyawt border gate outside Muse, he said.

The Kyinsankyawt checkpoint partially reopened under similar circumstances in May last year, according to state media.

On Saturday, U Min Thein said, China exported construction and industrial equipment, electrical appliances, medical devices, consumer and household goods, as well as food products.

"But China had not yet allowed people to cross the border," he said.

The Muse checkpoint's reopening has been persistently stalled by both sides, and the Chinese city of Ruili has faced multiple lockdowns to limit the spread of Covid.

China recently declared an end to its zero-Covid policy, and has since recorded a massive spike in infections.

READ MORE:"Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia in wooden boat"

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us