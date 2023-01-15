At least seven people have been killed and 37 wounded in separate bomb attacks in Somalia’s central province of Hiran, according to an official.

Saturday's blast in Buuloburte killed six and wounded nearly 30, while a double bomb blast in Jalaqsi killed one person and wounded seven, said a federal member of parliament elected from the region.

“The people who sustained serious injuries were airlifted to Mogadishu for treatment,” Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu said in a statement on Facebook.

He said three people who were at the main Buuloburte mosque were among those killed.

Al Qaeda-affiliated terror group, Al Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it targeted army camps in Buuloburte and Jalalaqsi.

'All-out war'

The terror group has doubled its attacks against the national army and its local allies since Somali President Hassan Skeikh Mohamud declared an “all-out war” on the group last year.

“The enemy (Al Shabab) when they are defeated they started to carry out ambush explosions,” Moalimu said after Saturday's attacks.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the Al Shabab and Daesh terror groups being among the main threats.

The UN has warned of growing instability in the country, issuing periodic reports last year that detailed attacks by Al Shabab and pro-Daesh terror groups.

