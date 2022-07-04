Moscow claims full control over Ukrainian city of Lysychansk

We start with Ukraine, where Russian forces have captured the eastern city of Lysychansk - and now have control of the entire region of Luhansk. The area's Ukrainian governor said Lysychansk had been abandoned to save it from being destroyed. It means Moscow is now free to intensify efforts to seize control of the neighbouring region of Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the offensive. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.