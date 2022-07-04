President Mirziyoyev confirms civilian, police casualties

Officials in Uzbekistan say at least 18 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the autonomous region of Karakalpakstan. It follows a move to strip the region of its autonomy. Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev has now declared a month-long curfew. Meanwhile, Turkiye says the Uzbek government and its people will be able to overcome the problems. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.