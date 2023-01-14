TÜRKİYE
Over 500 terrorists neutralised in Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock so far
Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock last April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.
The current campaign was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists in northern Iraq. / AA Archive
Since the cross-border operation started last April, Türkiye has neutralised a total of 506 terrorists so far as part of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

The ministry organised a media tour of the anti-terror operation area – just across the Turkish border into Iraq, an area terrorists use as a hideout – which includes difficult weather and terrain conditions, a statement said on Saturday. 

Reporters saw terrorist elements being hit from the border line from a hill at an altitude of approximately 2,050 meters (6,726 feet).

Reporters were told that 575 terrorist caves, bunkers, and shelters have been destroyed and over 2,000 mines/handmade explosives, 1,182 weapons, and nearly 540,000 pieces of ammunition seized.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

