WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK sanctions Iran prosecutor general over British-Iranian's execution
British foreign secretary says sanctioning Mohammad Jafar Montazeri "underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution."
UK sanctions Iran prosecutor general over British-Iranian's execution
Iran had announced the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defence minister, days after he was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain. / Reuters Archive
January 14, 2023

The United Kingdom has sanctioned Iran's prosecutor general following the country's execution of a British-Iranian national. 

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri is one of the most powerful figures in Iran's judiciary and is responsible for the use of the death penalty, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement on Saturday, underlining how since last year Iran has stepped up its use of the death penalty.

"The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's barbaric use of the death penalty for political ends," Cleverly said. 

"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution and our commitment to holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations." 

The sanctions impose an asset freeze and UK travel ban on Montazeri. 

Earlier on Saturday, Iran had announced the execution of Akbari, a former deputy defence minister, days after he was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain. 

According to the Mizan News Agency, Akbari was executed on charges of corruption and "extensive acts against the country's internal and external security."

READ MORE:Iran executes British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us