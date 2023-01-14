TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 17M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine under Istanbul deal
At least 643 grain-loaded ships have left Ukrainian ports since the signing of the Türkiye-brokered deal last year, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry.
Over 17M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine under Istanbul deal
A joint coordination centre with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. / AA Archive
January 14, 2023

More than 17 million tonnes of grain have been carried via the Black Sea grain corridor Türkiye helped broker last year in a bid to avert a potential food crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war, said an official statement.

"The shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports continues safely as planned," the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

So far, at least 643 grain-loaded ships left Ukrainian ports, the statement added.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A joint coordination centre with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on August 1, 2022 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. 

READ MORE: Türkiye determined to send grain to Africa through Black Sea: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us