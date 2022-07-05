Sudan’s General al Burhan says army will step back for civilian govt

After months of anti-military protests in Sudan, the leader of last year's coup, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, says the army will not participate in political talks and will make way for a civilian government instead. Researcher and Sudan analyst Jihad Mashamoun explains what this means. #KhartoumProtests #SudanMilitary #AbdelFattahalBurhan