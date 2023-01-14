TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises nearly a dozen PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor.
Türkiye neutralises nearly a dozen PKK terrorists in northern Syria
PKK terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye. / AA Archive
January 14, 2023

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. 

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier died of wounds he sustained in a terrorist attack in northern Syria, authorities said on Saturday.

Selcuk Kurt was injured after terrorists opened harassing fire on the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The ministry conveyed its condolences to Kurt's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

READ MORE: Türkiye fights terrorists in southeast, nabs suspects in northwest

READ MORE:Türkiye: Everyone must see the true face of PKK terror group

New domestic operation

Türkiye has launched a new domestic counter-terrorism operation in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the Interior Ministry announced separately.

A total of 840 security personnel are joining in the offensive called Operation Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-21 Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Mehmet Celik.

On the first day of the operation, five shelters , various equipment and material were destroyed.

Eren Abluka Autumn-Winter Operations, which aim to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, continue decisively with the support of people, the ministry added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

READ MORE: Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us