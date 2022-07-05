BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Top US, Chinese officials hold talks in sign of warming ties
Ties between the world's two largest economies may be starting to improve. That's after years of heightened tension due to the hostile policies by former US President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden's top economic lieutenant, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, has spoken to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. According to Beijing's readout of their phone conversation, the two senior officials discussed tariffs that both sides have placed on each other's goods. The White House says those additional levies have made wide range of products imported from China more expensive. Last month, Secretary Yellen also said some of those tariffs don't make any strategic sense. We spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Tariffs #China #Biden
Top US, Chinese officials hold talks in sign of warming ties
July 5, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us