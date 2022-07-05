July 5, 2022
EU wants to speed up North Macedonia accession process due to Russian threats
The European Union wants to speed up a plan to welcome North Macedonia into the bloc, but the pro-Russia opposition there strongly objects. They argue that the proposal, put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron, means compromising North Macedonia's identity and sovereignty. Koert Debeuf from Oxford University weighs in. #EU #NorthMacedonia #Bulgaria
