Peru's Boluarte rejects calls to resign but apologises for protest deaths
President Dina Boluarte deflects taking responsibility for nearly 42 deaths, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations".
January 14, 2023

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has apologised for dozens of deaths caused in protests across the Andean country in recent weeks but refused to step down, saying "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

Weeks of protests against her government have left at least 42 dead since early December, when former leader Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress. 

"I understand and share your indignation, the state has a great debt with the country," Boluarte said, speaking to the Andean nation in a late-night transmission on Friday.

She deflected taking responsibility for the deaths, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations" and that she had requested authorities investigate.

"Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction," she said, rejecting calls to resign, instead repeating that she had requested Congress move elections up.

Her address came after Peru's attorney general launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for mostly civilian deaths during some of the country's most violent social protests in years while three of Boluarte's top Cabinet members announced their resignation.

Supporters of ousted president Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and dozens have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been wounded.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels.

Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.

Authorities say there are roadblocks in 10 of the country's 25 departments.

Several regional governors and professional associations, including lawyers and teachers, joined the calls for Boluarte to resign.

'How many more deaths'

"How many more deaths will Dina Boluarte's presence in the presidency cost?" asked Puno governor Richard Hancco, whose southern department has become the epicenter of clashes between protesters and security forces.

That region, close to the border with Bolivia, was where 18 people died following violent clashes on Monday night.

"No position can be above human life," said Hancco.

Opposition legislator Susel Paredes told local radio that time was running out for Boluarte and that the resignation of Labour Minister Eduardo Garcia was "the beginning of the end" for the pres ident.

Two other ministers resigned, with the head of the Ministry of the Interior Victor Rojas and the head of the Ministry of Women Grecia Rojas immediately replaced by retired general Vicente Romero and Nancy Tolentino, respectively, at a swearing-in ceremony with Boluarte.

Garcia's replacement Luis Alfonso Adrianzen was also installed.

