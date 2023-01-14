WORLD
Biden admin conveys decision to US Congress on sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye
State Department notifies Congress on potential sale of 40 fighter jets, as well as modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory, sources say.
Türkiye had requested dozens of F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021. / AA Archive
January 14, 2023

The Biden administration has told Congress it is preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, sources familiar with the matter said.

The State Department sent the informal notice to Congress on Thursday, informing committees overseeing arms sales in the Senate and House of Representatives of its intention to proceed with the proposed deal, three sources said on Friday.

The Biden administration has said it supports the sale and has been in touch for months with Congress on an informal basis to win its approval.

The notification on the sale of new F-16 jets and modernisation kits has been conveyed to the chairmen and ranking members of relevant committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The State Department is expected to officially announce its notification next week. The congressional notification of the sales will start a 15-day window for lawmakers to raise objections.

Ankara had requested dozens of F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 jets, as well as modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

Technical talks between the two sides recently concluded.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Washington

The notification, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu prepares to visit Washington on Wednesday for talks between the two NATO allies.

Under US law, Congress can block a sale by passing a resolution of disapproval after a formal notification of a sale, but it is unlikely to do so if President Joe Biden decides to go ahead despite lawmakers' objections.

While Congress has passed such resolutions in the past, it has never mustered the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to overcome a presidential veto.

Türkiye has long called on its NATO allies as well as alliance hopefuls Sweden and Finland to lift all arms embargoes on Türkiye, whether declared or not.

Türkiye has been a member of NATO for over 70 years and boasts the alliance's second-largest army.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
