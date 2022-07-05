WORLD
2 MIN READ
G7 Vs China - Can the West Out Compete China’s Trillion Dollar Belt and Road Initiative?
600 billion dollars. That's how much G7 countries pledged to counter China's Belt and Road initiative, a project that looks to recreate the ancient Silk Road. Beijing says it will spend more than a trillion dollars on ports, roads, bridges and rails, having already broken ground in dozens of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. But now, G7 leaders are looking to outdo their Chinese rivals. Dubbed the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, or P-G-I-I, US President Joe Biden says the investments will help low and middle income countries tackle climate change, improve public health and transform to fit a digital world. For years, the US has tried to counter China's growing influence, and has criticised the Belt and Road Initiative as a debt trap that hasn't brought tangible benefits for host countries. China has countered that its investments come without political strings attached and benefits both sides. So whose plan will win out in the end, and is this global competition between China and the west a good thing for developing countries? Guests: Nancy Snow Distinguished Visiting Professor at Schwarzman College Andrew Leung Political Analyst
G7 Vs China - Can the West Out Compete China’s Trillion Dollar Belt and Road Initiative?
July 5, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us