WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead as tornadoes strike southern US
Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon that is as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.
Several dead as tornadoes strike southern US
In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees. / Reuters
January 13, 2023

Severe storms have lashed the southern United States, unleashing dozens of damaging tornadoes and leaving at least seven people dead in their wake.

The National Weather Service reported on Friday 45 possible tornadoes over the course of the day, though that number could be revised.

Six people were killed due to the storms in Alabama's central Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP news agency, without further details.

In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees.

Mayor James Perkins said the tornado caused "significant" damage and urged residents to stay off roads and keep away from downed power lines.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that she was "sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms."

READ MORE: 'Dangerous' Alabama tornado damages homes, uproots trees, leaves casualties

'Terrible loss'

The system continued east to rake the neighbouring state of Georgia, where a six-year-old girl was reported killed by a falling tree.

"Our entire family is heartbroken over this tragedy," tweeted the state's governor, Brian Kemp.

"As we continue to monitor state response to these storms, we are praying for this family as they mourn this terrible loss."

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon that is as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.

In late November, 36 tornados were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving two people dead.

READ MORE: Deaths in Louisiana as storm spawns tornadoes in southern US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us