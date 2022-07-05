North Macedonia’s opposition rejects compromise proposal with Bulgaria

The European Union wants to speed up a plan to welcome North Macedonia into the bloc. But the pro-Russian opposition there has a big problem with it. They argue that the proposal, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, means compromising North Macedonia's identity and sovereignty. Let's take a look at what's at the core of this, and why it's so complex. #NorthMacedonia #EU #Balkans