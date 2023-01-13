WORLD
Jewish extremists write racist slurs on Armenian church's wall in Jerusalem
The High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its “racist-colonial” policies.
The incident is an "inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation," the committee said. / AA Archive
January 13, 2023

Jewish extremists have written racist slurs in Hebrew on the wall of the Armenian church in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident took place late Thursday, the High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority said.

"The racist attack by fanatical religious settlers, with sinful hands writing the words 'Revenge and death to Arabs, Armenians and Christians' on the walls of the Armenian Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem, is an inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation," the committee said.

The committee held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its “racist-colonial” policies.

READ MORE:The making of the Jewish extremist Meir Kahane

SOURCE:AA
