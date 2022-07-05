WORLD
Türkiye's ‘Drone Carrier’, the TCG Anadolu Begins Official Sea Trials
The future flagship of Türkiye's navy began sea trials late last month, in a show of force that many analysts say could change the balance of power in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean. The TCG Anadolu is a multi-purpose ship, equipped with a landing dock that is expected to accommodate attack helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. Spotted in the Sea of Marmara, the vessel underwent official sea trials and systems tests. The ministry in charge of its construction says the naval ship will be equipped with Turkish-made weapons, including attack helicopters and amphibious assault vehicles. But the most ambitious plans will be to equip the Anadolu TCG with Turkiye's latest UAVs, the TB3 Bayraktar drones. It's predecessor, the TB2 has seen success in several battlefields across Libya, Syria, the Southern Caucasus and recently in Ukraine. The TCG Anadolu is part of Türkiye's revamped naval strategy that looks to better secure its maritime borders. This past year, Türkiye has seen rising tensions with Greece over exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and maritime disputes in the Aegean. Guest: Zoltan Egeresi Security Analyst
July 5, 2022
