July 6, 2022
Russian forces launch missiles against port city of Mykolaiv
When Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine at the end of February, he warned against NATO's eastward expansion. On Tuesday, Finland and Sweden officially had their accession protocols signed by other members. It means the two nations can now attend NATO meetings as they wait for full membership. While the alliance strengthens its flanks near Russia, Moscow's forces continue to shell targets across eastern Ukraine.
