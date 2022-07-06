Oil steadies near $100 a barrel after plunging on recession risk

Oil prices have steadied near $100 a barrel, after nose-diving on Tuesday, as a broad sell-off in commodities markets reflected fears that an economic downturn will undercut fuel demand. The prices fell by the most in four months dropping around 9.5%. Now, WTI is trading at $101 a barrel and Brent at $103. For more, we spoke to Han Tan, who is chief market analyst at Exinity Group, in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #OilDemand #Recession