BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Oil steadies near $100 a barrel after plunging on recession risk
Oil prices have steadied near $100 a barrel, after nose-diving on Tuesday, as a broad sell-off in commodities markets reflected fears that an economic downturn will undercut fuel demand. The prices fell by the most in four months dropping around 9.5%. Now, WTI is trading at $101 a barrel and Brent at $103. For more, we spoke to Han Tan, who is chief market analyst at Exinity Group, in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #OilDemand #Recession
Oil steadies near $100 a barrel after plunging on recession risk
July 6, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us