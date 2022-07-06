Russia media says Zaporizhzhia region will sell grain abroad

Authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is partly under Russian control, say that an agreement has been reached to sell grain abroad. That’s sparked accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using food as a weapon of war. Daniel Serwer, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, weighs in. #Zaporizhzhia #Ukrainiangrain #Russia