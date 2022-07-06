July 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK PM Boris Johnson insists he won't quit despite key senior resignations
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to stay in office despite facing his biggest challenge yet. Several ministers have now quit over his scandal-ridden leadership saying the public deserve better. Francesco Rizutto from Liverpool Hope University unpacks what is next for Prime Minister Johnson following the resignations of key cabinet ministers. #UKParliament #BorisJohnson #Resignations
