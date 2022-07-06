China’s Xi’an under temporary lockdown amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

Millions of people in China are facing tighter restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Mass testing has been ordered for residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing. And Xi'an, a city of 13 million is now under what officials call 'temporary control measures' after 29 cases were reported. Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains whether China’s Zero-Covid policy has failed. #coronavirus #Xian #Shanghai