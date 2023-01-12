The Israeli military has shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed after he was wounded by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army that penetrated his chest during the aggression on Qalandia camp" for Palestinian refugees near Ramallah, the ministry said on Thursday.

His death came a day after a Palestinian was killed in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Eighteen people were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

Mohammed Saed, a representative of community leaders in Qalandia camp, said Aslan was shot when Israeli forces raided his home.

"He was killed in his house but he was not involved in the confrontation; he was just trying to defend his son" from arrest, Saed told AFP news agency.

Deadliest year

The raids sent tensions soaring and prompted another wave of Palestinian attacks in the fall that killed 10 Israelis. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

The violence comes as Israel's new ultranationalist and ultra Orthodox government, it's most right-wing ever, is charting its legislative agenda, one that is expected to take a tough line against the Palestinians and drive up settlement construction in the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state.

Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

