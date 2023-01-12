WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan PM Sharif visits UAE as rebuilding after floods under way
The country is rebuilding from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed nearly 1,739 people.
Pakistan PM Sharif visits UAE as rebuilding after floods under way
Some of the global institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild. / AP
January 12, 2023

Pakistan's prime minister has travelled to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's Thursday visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. 

The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual labourers that power its economy and send money back to their nation. 

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' President, Abu Dhabi ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, local media reported.

READ MORE: Pakistan gets pledges worth $9B to help recover after devastating floods

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

READ MORE: Pakistan flood deaths cross 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us