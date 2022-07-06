July 6, 2022
WORLD
NATO: Finland, Sweden sign protocol but still need ratification
Türkiye has signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland, but it reserves the right to block ratifications of those countries if they don’t fulfil pledges to tackle the presence of terrorists in their countries. Giray Sadik from Ankara Yildirim Beyazıt University weighs in on what Turkiye's demands are. #Sweden #Finland #NATO
