WORLD
2 MIN READ
100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union
Britain is experiencing a wave of strikes across sectors ranging from healthcare to railways, as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation.
100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union
Thousands of ambulance workers held a second day of strikes on Wednesday. / Reuters
January 11, 2023

Britain's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has said that 100,000 of its members across 124 government departments would take strike action on February 1 in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security. 

"We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen, and we're as good as our word," PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said on Wednesday. 

Serwotka said he was meeting with a government minister on Thursday and the dispute could be resolved if more money was offered to its members. 

READ MORE:Why Britain is facing the worst strikes since 1970

The PCS union has been carrying out a rolling programme of strikes across different government departments and other public sector bodies over the last month, which has included driving test examiners, border force staff and road traffic officers. 

The PCS also said it would next week ballot a further 33,000 members in five more departments, including HM Revenue and Customs, over whether to join the national strike action.

Britain is experiencing a wave of strikes across sectors ranging from healthcare to railways, as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation. 

Thousands of ambulance workers held a second day of strikes on Wednesday, while many schools in Scotland were closed by a teacher walkout. 

READ MORE:Rail workers continue to strike, cripple transport in UK

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us