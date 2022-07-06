July 6, 2022
Ukraine conflict hampers food aid to Somalia
Right now, the world is facing a food crisis. It's the result of a perfect storm of different causes - the COVID pandemic which disrupted supply chains. Climate disasters which led to crop failures. And now Russia's war on Ukraine which has prevented the export of vital grain supplies. Aid agencies say we're headed for a food emergency. But what does that mean, and who's most at risk?
